Quiet leadership is still leadership (and matters more than you think)

When we think about leaders’ behaviors, it’s easier to notice the big things they do in public: A managers shares some news with her team in a meeting. A CEO makes a controversial hiring (or firing) decision that earns press coverage. A head of state tweets something incendiary. Whether we’re aware of it or not, it’s episodes like these–and what people we trust tend to say about them–that affect our beliefs about whether a given leader is good or bad, not to mention our ideas about leadership generally.

But other acts of leadership are much harder to see, generate little to no discussion, and yet are just as influential. “Quiet” forms of leadership, in other words, matter more than you might imagine. Here’s what that looks like and why it’s so important.

Strategy is only part of the game

Running an organization effectively requires a mix of strategic and operational work. Leaders’ public statements certainly matter. They signal the strategic direction a leader hopes to take. Without a clear vision, it’s hard for team members to work together to make that vision a reality. Obvious enough, right?

But less apparent is how profoundly the range of actions leaders take outside the spotlight can influence an organization’s success. I was reminded of this a couple of weeks ago while sitting in on a meeting with a high-level administrator at my university. We’d just heard a presentation on a project that aims to identify future problems the university might face.

Often in meetings like this, the rest of the group rubber-stamps the proposal and things move ahead, even if there are people in the room who have unspoken misgivings. In this case, the proposed project seemed to focus primarily on issues that were actually fairly well known. As soon as the presentation finished, though, this administrator said something surprising: “We can do better.” He then outlined a plan to be more vigilant in identifying new problems beyond just the familiar ones.

This struck me. Challenging the work someone has done can make for a tricky interpersonal situation. That’s often true for many of the “operational” matters within organizations–those meant to execute a strategy set at the top. While the project as outlined was mediocre, it wasn’t negligent. It would’ve been easy just to approve it in order to let the presenter save face and avoid creating more work for people. But the organization would’ve been strategically worse off for that; we’d be less prepared to weather future issues that cropped up.