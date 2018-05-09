BMW ends Brooklyn car share service, citing vehicle damage, cost

Brooklyn goes too hard for BMW. The company is pulling its free-floating car rental program ReachNow from the New York City borough. Don’t worry, Manhattanites, this won’t affect you.

ReachNow allows users to rent an assortment of BMW and Mini Cooper cars parked around the city. It first launched in Brooklyn toward the end of 2016. The service went offline nearly immediately due to series of factors including, “unprecedented delays in vehicle maintenance.” The program was relaunched in January 2017, but it seems that problems continued to plague the company in Brooklyn.

“This decision was made after careful consideration of our ability to deliver the best service possible to our members. The challenging operating environment in Brooklyn–including high damage to vehicles and maintenance costs–means that it’s not practical to offer free-floating car sharing at this time,” writes CEO Steve Banfield in an email to users (Read: This borough is too rugged for our expensive cars).

He adds that since users were promised a lifetime membership to the service when they signed up, they can still use the service if they ever visit Portland, Oregon, or Seattle. The last day of service in Brooklyn will be June 5, 2018. Those living in Manhattan can still rent from ReachNow’s residential fleet services.