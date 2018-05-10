Here’s How Brands Should Be Celebrating Mother’s Day

This weekend, mothers all across North America will be fêted with flowers, sentimental cards, and many a frantic brunch reservation. Of course, they deserve every single moment of appreciation. Another thing they get around this time of year is fawning from brands of every shape and color. And why not? Research has long shown that women control the bulk of the household purchasing decisions.

In recent years, brand marketers have really pulled out all the stops to pluck our collective heartstrings ahead of every Mother’s Day, tapping into our common appreciation and racking up billions of earned media in the process. Whether it’s positioning it as “The World’s Toughest Job” or quietly acknowledging the often uneven workload, brands are not-so subtly telling moms everywhere, “Hey, we really do get you.”

Annual emotional tributes that hit everyone in the cryballs are nice and all, but the best Mother Day gift brands could give is consistent, year-round advertising that portrayed women as they are IRL: 50% of the population and as diverse in interests, intelligence, humor, and style as men.

As more marketers begin to embrace the idea of purpose, and how the power of doing good can boost the bottom line, American brands should be paying close attention to the statistics, policies, and challenges facing mothers today. Like how, out of the 42 industrialized nation members in the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the least generous when it comes to maternity leave is the United States. Or that babies born in America are less likely to reach their first birthday than those born in other wealthy OECD countries. Or that the American child poverty rate is significantly higher than 30 other industrialized countries, including Mexico, Estonia, Japan, Germany, and France.

Even a quick look at some basic advertising statistics reveals a less-than flattering picture of how marketers really think about women. Last year, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and ad agency JWT studied gender representation in a decades-worth of Cannes Lions-winning ads, and found that there are twice as many male characters in ads than female characters; men are almost twice as likely to be funny than women; men are 62% more likely to be shown as smart; and women are 48% more likely to be shown in the kitchen. But you just have to watch about five minutes of daytime TV to know that.

Those findings are consistent with internal research that Unilever undertook of more than 1,000 ads from 50 countries in 2016 that found 50% had stereotypical portrayals of women, just 1% portrayed women as funny, 3% as leaders, and 2% as intelligent. At the time, Unilever CMO Keith Weed said, “These are the images that we as an industry are sending out across the world, and 80% of women do not identify with these stereotypes that we as an industry are putting out.”

What are moms supposed to think when brands give them this right around now each year: