Four easy ways to give your new hire a great first day

You’ve found the perfect hire, and she’s starting on Monday. You’ve notified HR and lined up some first projects, and payroll and health insurance paperwork are all ready to go. Now what?

A first day at a new job can be awkward and uncomfortable. Imagine this: You walk into a room with a bunch of people you don’t really know, get directed by a stranger to an empty desk, and sit awkwardly waiting for someone to tell you what to do. You might ask yourself, “Is this the right move for me? Should I have taken that other position? What am I doing here?”

As an employer, that’s my nightmare. New hires (and their families) have made a big bet on your company, and they’re looking to you to signal that it was a smart one. That’s why my company has established a few onboarding traditions designed to short-circuit those awkward moments of second-guessing–and send new hires home from their first day smiling. Here’s what we do:

Related: Why MailChimp doesn’t let new hires work for their first week on the job

1. Get Paperwork Squared Away Before They Walk In The Door

A first day should be about interacting with team members, not reading handbooks. So we like to send paperwork, handbooks, videos, and other onboarding materials to new hires ahead of time. Platforms like Gusto allow employees to submit payroll information early, and e-signature tools like HelloSign make it easy to prepare important paperwork from home.

While you’re at it, send a digital survey in advance as well, asking about your new team member’s favorite foods, what they like to do, what equipment they need to be most successful, and other likes or dislikes. Then use that information to make their day extra special. Do they love burritos? Then their welcome lunch will be catered by the local Tex-Mex joint. Collecting a bit of personal info early lets you not only personalize their first day but also get a jump-start on birthdays, work anniversaries, and other special occasions.

2. Set Up Their Desk (With More Than Just A Computer)

Litter a new hire’s desk with balloons and other small decorations so that everyone knows to swing by and introduce themselves. Try asking for your incoming team member’s T-shirt size ahead of time so you can throw some swag into the mix. To simplify their first few hours in the office, grab a bottle of water and some healthy (and cute) snacks to set on their desk as well. They might not yet know their way around or feel comfortable leaving the office on a snack run, and it’s an easy way to keep new hires feel welcomed but not overwhelmed.