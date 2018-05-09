Ro Khanna: AT&T’s CEO Should Explain Michael Cohen Payments To Congress

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, wants AT&T’s CEO, Randall Stephenson, to appear before Congress and explain why his company retained the services of Essential Consultants–the law firm of Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen–in early 2017 as Trump was preparing to take office.

“I plan to speak to my colleagues on the Energy & Commerce committee to see how we can get the CEO to explain himself to the American people,” Khanna tells Fast Company Wednesday evening.

Stephenson himself visited the president at Trump Tower less than two weeks before Trump took office. AT&T’s plan to acquire Time Warner was, at the time, awaiting government approval, and the FCC’s Ajit Pai was considering ways to dismantle Obama-era net neutrality rules.

“I will be asking Congress to hold hearings to find out what work was produced, what advice was given, who made the decision to retain the firm, and what policy issues were discussed,” Khanna says. “Did they discuss network neutrality? Did they talk about the FCC? Did they discuss antitrust?”

Khanna also said AT&T should release all documents exchanged between AT&T and Essential Consultants.

AT&T’s retainer of Essential unexpectedly came to light when it appeared in legal papers published by Stormy Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti. One of the documents stated, “Essential received $200,000 in four separate payments of $50,000 in late 2017 and early 2018 from AT&T.” CNBC reported today that the total could be as much as $600,000.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday: AT&T released a statement Wednesday saying it had been contacted by the Office of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller regarding the payments to Cohen. “. . . we cooperated fully, providing all information requested in November and December of 2017,” AT&T said. “A few weeks later, our consulting contract with Cohen expired at the end of the year. Since then, we have received no additional questions from the Special Counsel’s office and consider the matter closed.”