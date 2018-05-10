Instagram’s new “emoji slider” is a fresh take on polls

“How much do you love pizza?” If you ask your friends that question using the poll sticker in Instagram’s stories feature, you can only give them two responses to choose from, which hardly captures the range of feelings they might have.

Now Instagram is adding something called an emoji slider that lets people react to questions in a way that’s entertaining but also has some subtlety to it. Instead of giving them canned responses such as “Yes” and “No” to choose from, you select an emoji. They see that emoji on a slider and can drag it to any point. And you can view a tally that shows the average location they chose on the slider as well as where each individual friend positioned it.

The emoji slider is arriving today in Instagram’s iOS and Android versions.