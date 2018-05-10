Amazon’s next move isn’t shopping but something way smarter

To sell its smart-home products, Amazon is stepping off the internet and into actual model homes. And, as any Arrested Development fan can tell you, model homes are just as good as the real thing.

In an extension of its new partnership with Lennar model homes, Amazon is setting up shop to demo some of its smart-home devices. At its Amazon Experience Centers, consumers can test drive the “smart-home” experience. For example, the model home in Dallas shows off an array of Amazon’s smart products like smart shades, smart lighting, smart cameras, smart audio, a smart sprinkler, smart thermostat, smart vacuum, and some other smart things, too. Everything in Amazon’s smart home is so darn smart—hopefully, it won’t give customers an inferiority complex.

Amazon is opening its first model homes in the following cities:

Atlanta

Dallas

Los Angeles

Miami

Orlando

San Francisco

Seattle,

Washington, D.C.

The e-commerce giant is also looking to strike deals with other home builders to replicate the model, including, perhaps, The Bluth Company.