This is what work will be like for the class of 2018

It’s been a slow climb, but after a decade of steady recovery, young graduates’ economic prospects overall are the brightest since 2007. Wages have been rising since 2012, and recently surpassed the benchmark set in 2000.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, challenges still remain. Remember that the economy at the beginning of the recession was in freefall, and nothing compared to more prosperous times in the ’90s and early 2000s.

Elevated levels of underemployment remain. That is a count of those who are unemployed as well as part-timers who want full-time work, and even those workers who want a job and have looked for work in the last year, but stopped looking for work in the last month. This rate among new college grads is 11.1% this year, as compared with 9.4% in 2007 and 6.9% in 2000.

Wage gaps are growing particularly among women and black workers. This runs counter to the finding that a degree translates to a higher salary. While fewer than one-fifth of adults age 21–24 have a college degree, more than half (57.3%) of degree holders are women. Men’s wages increased over the past 18 years while women’s have barely budged, swelling the gender wage gap from 11% to 14.7%.

A recent survey of 700 students and recent graduates (60% of whom don’t have a job yet or haven’t accepted an offer) by Yello revealed that almost twice as many men seek salaries of over $85,000 than women.

A different report from iCIMS also found the gender wage gap rooted in expectations. Female grads expect a salary of approximately $49,002 on average, while the men were setting their sights on an average of $65,558.

Regardless of expectation, black and Hispanic adults in this age group are far less likely to be college graduates, and black college graduates’ wages have seen large declines since the recession. Today’s young black college graduates are looking at a 16.8% gap between their salaries and those of their white counterparts.