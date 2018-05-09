NBC’s Matt Lauer probe suggests NBC never saw “The Today Show”

According to Deadline Hollywood, NBC says it found no evidence indicating “that any NBC News or Today Show leadership, News HR or others in positions of authority in the News Division received any complaints about [Matt] Lauer’s workplace behavior prior to November 27, 2017.” Many of Lauer’s peculiarities, including his remote-locking sex-room, apparently went unnoticed by NBC brass.

According to a study released about the probe, the executives had heard rumors, but assumed Lauer was merely having affairs on his own time, away from the workplace. Of course, those executives may have been made more aware of Lauer’s creep status had they watched more of The Today Show, where the host behaved like a dirtbag at least six times.