We see you buying birthday presents for your pets, and it’s okay

Remember that old adage about how no one knows you’re a dog on the internet? Well, for all the dogs reading this article right now, I have some great news for you. More and more pet owners see their furry companions as family members, and those attitudes are reflected in all kinds of pet-pampering consumer behaviors.

That’s according to a new report from Nielsen, which found that 95% of pet owners said they considered their pets to be members of the family in 2015, up 7 points from a similar poll taken in 2007. The report notes that 3 in 5 American households have at least one pet, and per-household spending on retail pet foot hit $201 in 2017. Nielsen also says that pet owners are putting a greater emphasis on “health and wellness” for pets—with some 62% saying they see cleaner food as paramount to success in pet innovation.

Here are a few other interesting insights:

71% of consumers let their pets sleep with them in bed

65% of consumers bought their pet a birthday or holiday present

31% of consumers frequently or occasionally cook for their pets

The insights come from Harris polls taken in 2007 and 2015, a Nielsen shopper survey taken in 2017, and retail data for 52 weeks ending March 3, 2018. You can fetch the full report here. That’s a good boy!