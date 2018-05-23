What to do when your job is going nowhere

Have you stopped feeling challenged at work? Do you feel like you have nothing left to give or gain from your current position? You may be in a dead-end job.

“A dead-end job means that there is almost no effective path that leads from the current job to your envisioned job or career future,” says New York City-based executive coach Shefali Raina. No matter how well you perform at work, your goals, like career growth, learning, advancement, or compensation, are simply not achievable.

Advancement opportunities aren’t the only illusive thing. Joseph Liu, a career change consultant based in London, says a dead-end job can simply be a job that no longer excites or engages you. “This can result from feeling like you’ve stagnated in your role, your desired way of working no longer aligns with the company’s culture, or your personal ambitions are misaligned with the company’s intended trajectory,” he says.

Being stuck in a dead-end job can cause mental distress and cause to you want to throw in the towel. “Feeling stuck and ineffectual fosters frustration and triggers a flight response in our brains,” says Raina. While it can be tempting to move on right away, experts advise taking these steps before handing in your resignation letter.

Search for clarity

While it can be tempting to jump into change, Raina says you first need to take a step back and assess the reasons you’re feeling stuck. Is the work you’re doing on a daily basis no longer challenging? Is there a boss you don’t get along with? Or is it something that happened recently, such as losing out on a promotion, that is making you feel this way?

Before assuming that a career change is what you need to get “unstuck,” take some time to look to other areas of your life that may be contributing to this feeling of career paralysis. Before you automatically assume that a career change is what you need, look into other areas of your life to see if they are contributing to this “stuck” feeling. Are you eating right, exercising, and sleeping? Not taking the proper time for self-care can lead you to feeling low on energy and cause you to be cranky, contributing to this feeling of being “stuck” in your career or in your life.

Dig deep

Take out a notepad and jot down what made you take your current job in the first place. Then write down all the things that are important to you in your work. Is it a salary figure you want to attain, an opportunity for promotion, the work culture, the impact you can have on society? Ask yourself what you ultimately want to do. What is your dream job? Doing this exercise helps give you clarity on what is important to you. “Ideally, your next career move should be a stepping stone to your ultimate career goal,” says Cheryl Palmer, a certified career coach based in Washington, D.C. If you simply jump ship on your job without doing this internal work, you are likely to end up feeling frustrated and disappointed again in your career.