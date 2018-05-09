Want a free trip to space? Just buy this apartment

Listen up, wannabe astronauts: If you’re looking for a way to be launched into sub-orbital space aboard Virgin Galactic, but can’t get a ticket ’cause the flights are sold out, there’s a deal you’re not going to want miss. If you buy this apartment in Hell’s Kitchen in New York City, the owner will throw in two tickets to space for free.

According to the The New York Post, that’s not the only freebie the owner is throwing in. If your need for speed can’t be sated by rocketing to the stars aboard Virgin Galactic’s Unity, you’ll also get a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and two Rolls-Royce Phantoms (one hardtop, one convertible). Good luck finding parking on New York’s Far West Side!

There’s also a $1 million, 75-foot yacht with your first five years of dock fees on the Hudson covered. This owner is offering a whole bunch of other ridiculous perks: like the use of a Hamptons mansion (a $350,000 value!), weekly dinners for two at chef Daniel Boulud’s flagship restaurant for a year, and court-side seats at Brooklyn Nets games (those normally go for $225,000 a piece). All that is for free—if you buy this $85 million penthouse apartment.

That said, the apartment has been on the market for five years and the owner is clearly motivated to sell. Try your luck at a bid and see what else they’re willing to throw in.