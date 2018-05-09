Minutes after Michelle Wolf’s WHCD speech, some viewers demanded FCC probe

It wasn’t just conservative Twitter that exploded in rage after Michelle Wolf’s speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Within minutes of the end of the comedian’s monologue, which poked fun at the Trump administration and the press (and herself and Democrats and just about everyone else), viewers bombarded the Federal Communications Commission with complaints— with some calling for CNN and MSNBC to be penalized or worse for airing obscenities , according to agency records released as part of a FOIA request by Fast Company.

Just after Wolf finished her speech, one viewer tweeted: “Comedian continued to use vulgar and profanity-heavy language that numerous news programs covered that was before 10:00 p.m. in the Midwest. There should be a review and fine.”

And a viewer from Georgia demanded that CNN be sued or put out of business for airing the speech: “Last night I witnessed the most disgraceful display of a comedian unedited on cnn. The f word was unedited and she spewed hatred and many references to extremely distasteful matters. They need to be sued for subjecting the American public to x rated material. This agency needs to shut them down! Or fine them millions of dollars and put them out of business. Please follow up with me on this!”

A viewer from Florida demanded a “personal written and broadcast” apology from CNN, MSNBC, and CSPAN to “every person that was a subject of the vile comments, The White House and Administration, and the American People”—as well as a “significant fine.”

A spokesperson for the agency told Fast Company that they can’t comment on “whether or not something is or could be investigated.”