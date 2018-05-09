Apple is pulling apps that share location data without user consent

Apple is continuing its aggressive (and welcome) approach to protecting user data. This time the company has now reportedly began pulling third-party apps from the App Store that share a user’s location data without getting the direct consent of the user first, reports 9to5Mac. The developers of the affected apps have reportedly been getting emails from Apple in the past few days saying that “upon reevaluation” their app is violating the location sharing rules of the App Store Review Guidelines. Apple’s crackdown comes ahead of the May 25th implementation of Europe’s strict new General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which strengthens the privacy protections users have in regards to their data.