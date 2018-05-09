Job-hunting site Glassdoor just sold to Japan’s Recruit for $1.2 billion

The 10-year-old website has become one of the most popular job-hunting sites due to its unique look into workplace cultures–not to mention the salary levels people could expect. The $1.2 billion all-cash deal will see Glassdoor fully acquired by Japan’s Recruit, which is a leading HR company in the country. In a press release, Glassdoor says it will remain a separate part of Recruit’s HR Technology business. Announcing the move in a blog post, Glassdoor’s CEO Robert Hohman said that little about Glassdoor is expected to change–for now at least:
After a decade, I still feel as though we are just getting started. I am incredibly excited about the opportunity in front of us to help even more job seekers find the right opportunities for them while also helping more employers attract high-quality candidates.
It is business as usual for now and we will remain separate companies until closing. Importantly, I want you to know that regardless of our corporate structure, Glassdoor will continue to be here, perpetuating workplace transparency and innovative job search with the same degree of commitment, trust, and authenticity we have always strived to deliver.
I want to thank the entire Glassdoor team for their efforts in delivering great products and services every day. I want to thank job seekers, employers, investors, and partners who have been part of this journey to date. I look forward to our continued work and collaboration for the next decade and beyond. The best is yet to come.
The deal is expected to officially complete later this year.