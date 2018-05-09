Job-hunting site Glassdoor just sold to Japan’s Recruit for $1.2 billion

After a decade, I still feel as though we are just getting started. I am incredibly excited about the opportunity in front of us to help even more job seekers find the right opportunities for them while also helping more employers attract high-quality candidates.

It is business as usual for now and we will remain separate companies until closing. Importantly, I want you to know that regardless of our corporate structure, Glassdoor will continue to be here, perpetuating workplace transparency and innovative job search with the same degree of commitment, trust, and authenticity we have always strived to deliver.

I want to thank the entire Glassdoor team for their efforts in delivering great products and services every day. I want to thank job seekers, employers, investors, and partners who have been part of this journey to date. I look forward to our continued work and collaboration for the next decade and beyond. The best is yet to come.