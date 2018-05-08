Facebook is doing a major executive reorg–but no one’s leaving

Mark Zuckerberg is showing he’s serious about shaking things up. Today, Facebook began a significant reshuffle of its org chart that resulted in several major execs moving around–but no one actually leaving the company.

In a blog post, Messenger head David Marcus announced he plans to step down from that post and start up an in-house group investigating how Facebook can leverage blockchain.

That’s only one of several big moves. According to Recode, chief product officer Chris Cox will now run a “family of apps” group, which will include Messenger and WhatsApp. (WhatsApp’s cofounder and CEO, Jan Koum, announced he was leaving the company last week.) CTO Mike Schroepfer will oversee “New platforms and infra,” which will include VR, AR, and artificial intelligence. And VP of growth Javier Olivan will run the third division, “Central product services,” Recode reports, which includes shared features operating across many Facebook products including growth, security, and ads.

In an email, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the reshuffling.