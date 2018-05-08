The NBA and Intel team up on investing in hot sports technology

The NBA has teamed up with Intel in an effort to identify and invest in promising startups whose technology could disrupt sports or entertainment.

The NBA is already considered one of the most tech-savvy sports leagues in the world, and this multi-year collaboration could boost that reputation. The idea is to evaluate startups for potential partnership and investment opportunities. A key focus area will be companies that are working on new technologies that could impact actual NBA games, as well as the fan experience and sports in general.