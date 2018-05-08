If you want to ride in Waymo’s self-driving cars, move to Phoenix

The futuristic vehicles we once knew as Google self-driving cars are now the property of a stand-alone Alphabet unit called Waymo. But Google’s I/O conference here in Mountain View is featuring a section on Waymo news and advancements .

Waymo CEO John Krafcik showed a video of people who live in Phoenix and are part of an early-passenger program that lets them do everyday travel in autonomous Waymos right now, such as an elderly couple and a woman who never got a driver’s license. Krafcik also said that Waymo will begin testing a passenger-pickup program in Phoenix later this year—a meaningful step on the way to the possible future where we all get around by hailing a car that drives itself.