Google wants Android P to be less addictive

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Looks like Google has been listening to the people who argue that Silicon Valley’s ability to make products you just can’t stop using is unhealthy. At Google I/O, the company announced that Android P, the upcoming operating-system upgrade feature, will have a number of features designed to make your phone less temptingly distracting:

  • App timers will let you tell Android how long you want to be able to use a given app before being cut off.
  • An improved Do Not Disturb feature will include something code-named “Shush!,” which lets you flip your phone over on a table to turn off all audible and visual notifications.
  • “Wind Down” will put your phone into a grayscale mode towards the end of the day, which supposedly makes it less alluring.

