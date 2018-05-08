Google wants Android P to be less addictive

Looks like Google has been listening to the people who argue that Silicon Valley’s ability to make products you just can’t stop using is unhealthy. At Google I/O, the company announced that Android P, the upcoming operating-system upgrade feature, will have a number of features designed to make your phone less temptingly distracting:
- App timers will let you tell Android how long you want to be able to use a given app before being cut off.
- An improved Do Not Disturb feature will include something code-named “Shush!,” which lets you flip your phone over on a table to turn off all audible and visual notifications.
- “Wind Down” will put your phone into a grayscale mode towards the end of the day, which supposedly makes it less alluring.