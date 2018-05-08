The next Android will bring apps to you

Google’s I/O developer conference keynote has entered the section devoted to Android P, the next version of the company’s mobile operating system. Among the new features will be “App Actions” and “Slices”—both of which involve blurring the lines a bit between the operating system and the apps it runs.
App Actions highlight specific apps based on Android’s knowledge of your typical habits. If you use Fandango a lot, for instance, searching for a movie might give you the option of going directly into Fandango to buy a ticket. Slices, meanwhile, show actual app functionality within results–like the estimated arrival time for a Lyft.