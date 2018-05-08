Report: Amazon board’s diversity stance draws fire from Amazon employees

Amazon employees are not pleased with one of its latest decisions. The company’s board has been lobbying to vote down a proposal from CtW Investment Group, which would require that Amazon specifically consider women and non-white people for new board member selections. According to emails leaked to Recode, employees are voicing their displeasure with their company’s attempt to sweep this issue under the rug.

In a proxy statement, Amazon’s board said that the way it vets new board members is good enough. The process, the board says, involves “complex considerations that are designed to advance the long-term interests of shareholders.” One employee email responded to this by asking, “What exactly is the complex process that we currently use to find and vet talent that we are so proud of?”

Others chimed in, according to Recode, including one who asked why the current selection process was considered successful when “we aren’t diverse at all, and notably last amongst top tech companies?”

