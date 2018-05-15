Facebook’s latest transparency move is showing you how much objectionable content it removes

In the latest stop on its post-Cambridge Analytica transparency tour, Facebook today unveiled its first-ever Community Standards Enforcement Report , an 81-page tome that spells out how much objectionable content is removed from the site in six key areas.

Notwithstanding major privacy and security issues during the 2016 presidential election and the problem of fake news on the platform, the report shows that Facebook seems to be doing a fairly good job of utilizing its automated systems and human reviewers to keep the vast majority (often well over 90%) of hate speech, pornography, terrorist propaganda, fake accounts, spam, and graphic violence off its site.

“We’re sharing these because we think we need to be accountable,” vice president of product management Guy Rosen said during a press briefing on the new report. “Accountable to the community.”

That’s not to say, of course, that such content never shows up–just that, at scale, Facebook is able to remove most of it, often before its 2.2 billion users ever see it.

For example, the report notes that during the period it covers–the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018–Facebook removed 21 million pieces of content depicting adult nudity or sexual content, 95.8% of it before any user ever reported it.

The release of the report–the first time the company has ever made such data public–comes on the heels of a series of other first-ever efforts at transparency following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook’s subsequent apologies, and Mark Zuckerberg’s many hours of testimony on Capitol Hill.

In recent weeks, Facebook has shared the content areas on which it focuses its community standards efforts, its appeals process for those who think its enforcement decisions are faulty, and the list of content types its artificial intelligence systems can automatically detect.