Facebook Says It’s Not Destroying Academia With An AI Brain Drain

Late last week, Facebook announced the opening of new artificial intelligence labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh, bolstering a global team of more than 150 researchers spread across facilities in Silicon Valley, New York, Paris, Montreal, and Tel Aviv. But though the people leading the new labs are coming from universities, Facebook says it’s not contributing to the demise of AI research in academia.

University of Washington researcher Luke Zettlemoyer will head up the Seattle lab and keep his faculty position, while Carnegie Mellon researchers Abhinav Gupta and Jessica Hodgins will spearhead the Pittsburgh office and keep their university affiliation on a part-time basis.

Companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and others say the ability for AI researchers to continue their academic work has proven to be a valuable tool for recruiting the best talent. At the same time, large tech companies have learned that allowing their researchers to publish much of their work in peer-reviewed academic journals and speak at academic conferences is also key to those people agreeing to accept positions in the private sector.

In a blog post, Facebook AI Research (FAIR) head Yann Lecun noted that it’s a common practice for the company’s researchers to stay involved with universities. Lecun himself has a dual appointment, splitting his time between Facebook and New York University. Others who work on AI at Facebook–a vital research area that the company is employing to handle everything from image recognition to battling objectionable content, and which Mark Zuckerberg told Congress was a major element in solving big privacy and security issues–maintain affiliations with institutions like Tel Aviv University, U.C. Berkeley, McGill, the University of Montreal, Georgia Tech, University College London, and New York University.

“All of us teach classes, advise graduate students and postdoctoral researchers, and participate in the life of our academic departments,” Lecun wrote in his post. “Our time is split 80/20, 50/50 or 20/80. Additionally, full-time FAIR researchers have affiliations with universities that allow them to advise PhD students….Those of us who come from academia continue to educate the next generation of researchers and engineers.”

Lecun’s post was meant in part to dispute a New York Times story suggesting Facebook’s new AI labs, and massive salaries being paid to AI researchers across the industry, are cannibalizing academic AI institutions. Lecun, the inventor of convolutional neural networks, one of the most important areas of deep learning, said the article “erroneously qualifies this evolution as a ‘brain drain’ from academia.”

The Times wrote that the new Facebook hirings in Seattle and Pittsburgh add “pressure on universities and nonprofit A.I. research operations, which are already struggling to retain professors and other employees.” Further, the article suggests that the demand for AI talent isn’t keeping up with the number of researchers, leading to steeply rising salaries. “Well-known researchers are receiving compensation in salary, bonuses, and stock worth millions of dollars,” The Times wrote. “Many in the field worry that the talent drain from academia could have a lasting impact in the United States and other countries, simply because schools won’t have the teachers they need to educate the next generation of A.I. experts.”