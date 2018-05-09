Budweiser’s World Cup Ad Is A Fun Peek . . . At Our Terrifying Future

The 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia on June 14, so the marketing machine is just getting started with major commercial sponsors like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Visa, and Hyundai getting set to launch “Official” ads galore on the globe’s soccer-watching masses.

One of the first out of the gate is Budweiser, with an ad directed by Jake Scott, and created with agency Anomaly. At first glance, it’s both a droned-up ode to Wall-E, and a peek at how technology will soon affect the act of going to see a game and ordering a beer. It’s all set to the toe-tapping fun-time soundtrack of Apollo 440’s “Stop the Rock.”

It’s exactly the kind of broadest of broad, no-need-to-translate-for-an-international-audience type of global brand ad you’d expect for a major sports event like the World Cup or Olympics. On the other hand, it’s also kind of terrifying. All it takes is a little change of tune.

Swarms of AI drones overtake the skies. They know exactly who you are, where you are, and how to find you. No one is anonymous. Everyone is tracked. A robot can fly halfway around the world, directly to you. Not to mention, single-use beer delivery seems both insanely pricey and environmentally unfriendly. World Cup ad or a peek into our impending dystopian sports future– either way, the Great Eye (of Beer) is ever watchful.