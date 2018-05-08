advertisement
advertisement

Google Assistant is adding more voices (including John Legend)

Google Assistant is adding more voices (including John Legend)
By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

The Google Assistant’s default computer-generated voice is known as Holly, and it’s pretty good. But at the I/O conference, Google just announced six new male and female voices created using AI and designed to sound even more natural. And on top of that, the company said that later this year, the Assistant will be able to take on John Legend’s voice—based on studio recordings he made—in some contexts.

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company