advertisement
advertisement

Love it or hate it, Gmail will soon auto-complete phrases for everyone

Love it or hate it, Gmail will soon auto-complete phrases for everyone
By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

Get ready to bring your love/hate relationship with autocorrect to composing emails in Gmail.

At its I/O developers conference today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is broadly rolling out a Gmail feature it calls Smart Compose. The AI-powered tool automatically suggests phrases while you’re typing. The feature has previously been available to some users.

It’s good, Pichai says, at auto-composing things like addresses, or suggestions for meeting times.

That could be a big help for simple messages, but it’s easy to imagine the feature being frustrating–the way autocorrect sometimes makes us all want to stab something–if it makes too many illegitimate suggestions.

The proof, as always, is in the pudding.

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company