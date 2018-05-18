What to do on 15-, 30-, and 60-minute breaks to boost productivity

Science has shown that breaks are good for you . They refresh your focus and help you get more done. Being disciplined enough to take them, however, isn’t always easy. With long to-do lists and an eye on productivity, stopping to pause seems indulgent.

If you’re not seeing the benefits of a break, perhaps you’re not using them correctly, says Carson Tate, author of Work Simply: Embracing the Power of Your Personal Productivity Style. “You need to make a complete disassociation from work,” she says. “Don’t have snack and check email at same time. It needs to be a mental release from work.”

Used properly, taking a break is like hitting a reset button. “When we come back from a break, we can be more creative, innovative, and focused,” says Tate. “We’re not as prone to self interrupt, such as taking Facebook or email breaks. We’re more passionate and connected to work.”

So, what do you do in that time away? Here are some ideas for making the most of your minutes.

5 to 15 minutes

Any type of movement is going to yield positive returns, such as heightened creativity and focused insights, says Tate. “Walk up and down one set of stairs, go outside and walk around block, do push ups or jumping jacks,” she says. “It doesn’t matter, anything to physically get the blood moving. A five-minute break can be more effective than a 30-minute break if you incorporate movement.”

Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is nothing, says Maura Thomas, author of Work Without Walls: An Executive’s Guide to Attention Management, Productivity, and the Future of Work. “Instead of diving into your to-do-list, it can be just as productive to practice mindfulness, do a guided meditation, or some deep breathing,” she says. “You can do these activities in two minutes or 20. Little breaks like this keep your mind energized, and they can lead to those ‘aha!’ moments of creative insight.”

Or stare out the window and daydream–but only if your view includes green space. A study published in Harvard Business Review found that “green micro breaks” improve attention span and performance.