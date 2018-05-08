Here’s the Haagen-Dazs store locator you need for “Free Cone Day”

Pull out the map, colored string, and thumbtacks like you’re the prop master on True Detective and start mapping out the locations of every Häagen-Dazs store in your area, because it’s Free Cone Day. You’re going to want to maximize both your time and all that free ice cream, and we’re here to support you in that goal. (Of course, we’re only willing to share this news because we’re already camped out by Haagen-Dazs and are guaranteed to be first in line.)
Head to the Haagen-Dazs interactive store locator and track down the closest outpost that is participating in Free Cone Day. Then find the next one and the next one and the one after that, too. If you’re only interested in a free scoop of, say, Rum Raisin or the non-dairy Chocolate Salted Fudge Truffle, the map will also help you find the locations that offer your favorite flavor. Get planning and happy eating.
Our #MondayMotivation is knowing tomorrow is the ultimate day of indulgence, #HDFreeConeDay! ????
Find a shop near you: https://t.co/XNns6HkY3n
????: @piiika_12 pic.twitter.com/FEhqcS6YWK
— Häagen-Dazs (@HaagenDazs_US) May 7, 2018