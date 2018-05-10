These Are The Reasons Why Your Whole Team Is Burning Out

You know all about burnout. You’ve probably read articles about it (including on Fast Company) and seen people discuss it on social media—like this user, who was so surprised that his burnout-focused tweet went viral that he later remarked , “Damn how come y’all don’t retweet my dad jokes like this[?]”:

Everyone deserves a job that doesn't leave them so depleted at the end of the day that their whole life just becomes about working and preparing/resting for work. — Anarcho-napitalist (@hermit_hwarang) May 1, 2018

The trouble is that much of the conversation around burnout focuses on what individuals can do to avoid or recover from it. People trade ideas on productivity and time management, handling stress, and setting good boundaries. This approach implicitly frames work-related burnout as a personal failure. While personal responsibility plays a role, it’s not the only factor, or even the biggest one.

In truth, every organization–indeed, every decent manager–has an obligation to protect their teams from burning out on the job. In a survey last year, U.S. HR leaders named employee burnout as the biggest workplace challenge they were grappling with, citing it as the reason for up to half of employee departures. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the top risk factors for collective burnout, and what it takes to mitigate them at the team level–not just the individual one.

Burnout Factor No. 1: Too Much Change

Many of us dislike big changes, yet organizations are constantly changing. Indeed, that’s why they strive to hire people who can adapt, think flexibly, and embrace unfamiliar challenges.

But even if your team is comprised entirely of people who excel at those things (and it probably isn’t), there’s still a limit to how much uncertainty everyone can handle. When changes unfold in a conscious way on a reasonable timeline, employees have time to adjust; when, on the other hand, change becomes nonstop, there’s little even the most adaptable team member will struggle to absorb the impact. That makes it harder for individuals to pull together, collaborate effectively, and avoid burnout.

To the extent they’re able, leaders need to be judicious about which changes to make when: What’s absolutely necessary, and what’s incidental or can wait? A stressed-out team won’t be very effective at implementing the changes you need them to. When your team begins to burn out, you put the outcome of the change at risk, so try not to lose sight of that end goal. Be thoughtful about how much change you’re introducing at once, and be sure to support the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of your team–which is only as strong as its most stressed-out member.