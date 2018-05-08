Here’s how to find out if Dish owes you $1,200 for annoying telemarketing calls

If you are on the national Do Not Call Registry and were on the receiving end of a telemarketing call from Dish Network back in 2010 or 2011, you may be entitled to collect $1,200 per call as part of a lawsuit settlement.

If you can’t remember way back to 2010, there’s an easy way to find out if you’re entitled to some cash. Simply click on the website below, enter your phone number, and it will let you know if you’re in the money:

Check if your number is eligible.

While the cynical among us may be skeptical, a judge ruled that Dish Network violated the law by calling people on the Do Not Call registry, and more than 18,000 telephone numbers were affected. When the satellite TV company got busted and hauled into court, the jury awarded $400 for each of the 51,000 offending calls, according to CBS News. A judge later tripled the damages, because Dish “willfully and knowingly violated” the law, increasing the fine to $1,200 per call.

CBS reports that Dish will appeal the ruling.