JetBlue will deliver N.Y.C. pizzas to L.A. for $15 or less

No joke. The low-cost airline has announced that between Wednesday, May 9, and Friday, May 11, it will deliver 350 pizzas from Patsy’s Pizzeria of East Harlem to “select areas in L.A.,” reports MLive. Orders will begin at midnight on Wednesday, and customers will be able to track their pizzas in-flight via Jet Blue’s website. You’ll only be able to choose between two pizzas, however; a 16-inch plain cheese pizza for $12 or a 16-inch pepperoni pizza for $15. That price includes everything from the flight, to the delivery tip and taxes. Once the offer goes live, you’ll be able to place your orders here.