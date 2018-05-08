Disney stock could get a “Black Panther bump” today

That’s because Disney is scheduled to reports its most recent quarterly earnings after the bell closes today, reports MarketWatch. The mega-hit Black Panther opened up halfway through Disney’s most recent quarter and earned an astounding $1.33 billion at the worldwide box office. Analysts are speculating that Black Panther will give a huge bump to Disney’s earnings this quarter and could even account for 10% of Disney’s operating profit. As to what analysts are expecting Disney to announce today:
- Earnings: The company is expected to announce earnings of $1.70 a share–that’s up from $1.50 a share a year ago.
- Revenue: Disney is expected to post revenue of $14.1 billion–up from $13.3 billion a year ago.
And analysts are only expecting Disney to have a good beginning quarter to this year. The current quarter Disney is off to a fantastic start with its Avengers: Infinity War movie being the fastest film in history to cross the $1 billion mark. The company also has other big blockbusters lined up for the summer including Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and Star Wars’ Solo film.