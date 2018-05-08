Watchdog wants more transparency around censorship by tech giants

The coalition behind the SCP includes organizations like the Center for Democracy and Technology, Electronic Frontier Foundation, and New America’s Open Technology Institute. Upon announcing the Santa Clara Principles, the EFF’s senior staff attorney Nate Cardozo said:

“The Santa Clara Principles are the product of years of effort by privacy advocates to push tech companies to provide users with more disclosure and a better understanding of how content policing works. Facebook and Google have taken some steps recently to improve transparency, and we applaud that. But it’s not enough. We hope to see the companies embrace the Santa Clara Principles and move the bar on transparency and accountability even higher.”