Watchdog wants more transparency around censorship by tech giants

A coalition of digital rights groups has published the guidelines that they are calling the Santa Clara Principles (SCP), which aim to lay down “a set of minimum standards” about how tech companies like Google and Facebook disclose what content is being censored and why, reports TechCrunch. Specifically, the Santa Clara Principles want tech companies to disclose three types of information:
- Numbers (of posts removed, accounts suspended)
- Notice (to users about content removals and account suspensions)
- Appeals (for users impacted by content removals or account suspensions)
The coalition behind the SCP includes organizations like the Center for Democracy and Technology, Electronic Frontier Foundation, and New America’s Open Technology Institute. Upon announcing the Santa Clara Principles, the EFF’s senior staff attorney Nate Cardozo said:
“The Santa Clara Principles are the product of years of effort by privacy advocates to push tech companies to provide users with more disclosure and a better understanding of how content policing works. Facebook and Google have taken some steps recently to improve transparency, and we applaud that. But it’s not enough. We hope to see the companies embrace the Santa Clara Principles and move the bar on transparency and accountability even higher.”