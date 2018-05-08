Musk puts money where mouth is, buys $9.8 million in Tesla shares

Just days after Elon Musk taunted short sellers of Tesla’s stock on Twitter, the Tesla CEO has put his money where his mouth is. On Monday, Musk bought $9.85 million worth of Tesla shares, reports Bloomberg. That’s his largest purchase of shares in over a year. With that, Musk now owns nearly 20% of the company. The Tesla CEO’s beef with the short sellers originated from Tesla’s contentious financial conference call last week where Musk criticized the “dry,” “boring,” and “bonehead” questions from analysts.
Reason RBC question about Model 3 demand is absurd is that Tesla has roughly half a million reservations, despite no advertising & no cars in showrooms. Even after reaching 5k/week production, it would take 2 years just to satisfy existing demand even if new sales dropped to 0.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018
Oh and uh short burn of the century comin soon. Flamethrowers should arrive just in time.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018