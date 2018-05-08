advertisement
Musk puts money where mouth is, buys $9.8 million in Tesla shares

[Photo: Flickr user JD Lasica]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Just days after Elon Musk taunted short sellers of Tesla’s stock on Twitter, the Tesla CEO has put his money where his mouth is. On Monday, Musk bought $9.85 million worth of Tesla shares, reports Bloomberg. That’s his largest purchase of shares in over a year. With that, Musk now owns nearly 20% of the company. The Tesla CEO’s beef with the short sellers originated from Tesla’s contentious financial conference call last week where Musk criticized the “dry,” “boring,” and “bonehead” questions from analysts.

