Google just put all its AI research efforts under a rebranded umbrella

For the past several years, we’ve pursued research that reflects our commitment to make AI available for everyone. From computer vision to healthcare research to AutoML, we have increasingly put emphasis on implementing machine learning techniques in nearly everything we do at Google. Our research has been core to the development and integration of these systems into Google products and platforms.

To better reflect this commitment, we’re unifying our efforts under “Google AI,” which encompasses all the state-of-the-art research happening across Google. As part of this, we have expanded the Google AI website, and are renaming our existing Google Research channels, including this blog and the affiliated Twitter and Google+ channels, to Google AI.