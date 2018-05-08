Deliveroo will give drivers in 12 countries medical insurance

The food delivery startup has announced it will provide medical insurance for its gig workers in 12 countries in case they get injured while delivering food, reports CNBC. The free medical insurance will cover about 35,000 gig workers in countries including the U.K., Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong. If a driver is injured on the job, the insurance will cover up to three quarters of their average income and up to $10,000 in medical expenses. Deliver says it would like to introduce additional benefits, but it doesn’t want to jeopardize seeing its self-employed workers being counted as contracted staff.