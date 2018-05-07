New York’s top prosecutor Eric Schneiderman resigns amid disturbing assault allegations

In a series of events that rocked the political world tonight, New York’s powerful attorney general (and longtime Donald Trump antagonist) Eric Schneiderman resigned hours after a bombshell report in which four women accused him of physically assaulting them . In a brief statement, Schneiderman said: “In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me. While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time.”

Two women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, told the New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer that they had been choked and hit repeatedly by Schneiderman, requiring medical treatment. In addition, a lawyer told the magazine that Schneiderman had slapped her violently across the face.

The news was all the more stunning, considering that Schneiderman, a rising star in the Democratic party, has played a prominent role in the #MeToo movement. Last year, he sued Harvey Weinstein’s film company in the wake of allegations of the producer’s sexual misconduct, saying at the time: “We have never seen anything as despicable as what we’ve seen right here.” It also echoed the case of Eliot Spitzer, the former New York attorney general turned governor, who resigned in 2007 amid a prostitution scandal.