The War Over Amazon And A Huge Pentagon Cloud Services Contract Is Just Heating Up

The ongoing debate over Amazon’s enormous reach and clout, which has roiled the worlds of business, technology, and even politics, is shifting to the Pentagon. Next week, the Defense Department is expected to make a final request for proposals for a multibillion-dollar contract to move its data to the cloud. And Amazon is widely considered the front-runner. Normally a decision that’s business as usual for most companies, the size of this contract has put it in the spotlight—-and stirred up controversy.

The project, called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (or JEDI for short), is intended to upgrade or replace the online repositories that currently make communication difficult between different branches of the military such as the Air Force, Army, and Navy.

But last week House Republicans proposed an annual defense policy bill that could kill the proposal in its current form, because it blocks the Pentagon from spending half of the money currently designated for it until Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is able to offer Congress more information about it—especially to explain why it’s being awarded to just a single provider.

Specifically, Mattis is tasked with creating a report that includes “a description of the characteristics and considerations for accelerating the cloud architecture and services required for a global, resilient, and secure information environment to enable warfighting,” Bloomberg reports.

But the real issue that will put him in the hot seat is to explain how the Defense Department is promoting competition for the contract, a factor that’s raising a lot of concerns among lawmakers and industry players.

Why Are People Upset?

Given the contract’s size, awarding it to a single provider will give that company a significant advantage in the market. Amazon, which is already the market leader in the space, in part because the company already hosts some of the country’s most classified data, will only increase its clout. And the company’s cloud service, AWS, currently holds the cloud contracts for a number of government entities ranging from the CIA to the Smithsonian. That has other cloud companies worried.

Amazon currently owns 44.2% of the cloud market. Its next closest competitor is Microsoft’s Azure at 7.1%. Google holds just 2.3% of the space, according to 2016 revenue stats from Gartner.