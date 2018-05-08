Hey restaurants, all that food porn is working

As much as we all love poking fun at people who post pictures of their breakfasts on Instagram, turns out they pay off for restaurants.

That’s according to a new survey commissioned by SevenRooms, a restaurant management platform, and conducted by third-party research firm YouGov. The report, released today, reveals that restaurants can attract patrons with Instagram-worthy food: 22% of the survey’s respondents said they had gone to a restaurant based on what the food or atmosphere looked like on social media.

Other findings in the report indicate that Cheers had it right back in the ’80s, because patrons love it when the staff knows their name. Over half (51%) of respondents said that a waiter/waitress simply remembering them from a previous visit would make their dining experience more memorable. And that’s important, because 24% of respondents said they wouldn’t return to a restaurant if their dining experience wasn’t memorable or special.

So how does a spot stand out in a seemingly endless sea of identical Wes Anderson-style restaurants with a killer kale caesar? It all boils down to free stuff: One in three (35%) respondents said a complimentary glass of wine with their meal would do the trick, while 50% said a complimentary birthday dessert would make them come back.

In addition to discounts, 83% of respondents said they choose a spot based on great food, 37% said they choose one based on reputation, and 52% said location, location, location.