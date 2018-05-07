Microsoft just showed off the magical work meeting of the future

Microsoft wants to reinvent the dreaded work meeting by using new technologies like AI, digital assistants, and far-field voice to iron out many of the well-known inefficiencies and hassles.

At its Build conference in Seattle today, Microsoft demonstrated how lots of different technologies–from meeting organization to VR to transcription–could be used to make meetings less of a hassle and more productive. A meeting organizer used the Cortana digital assistant to organize a meeting and find a meeting room—by taking information from the Microsoft graph and from Teams, which is Microsoft’s version of Slack.

Then, Microsoft started pulling in all kinds of things. One guy used Microsoft’s Power BI to pull in a graphic showing information collected by a small army of IoT sensor devices. The Cortana devices in the meeting room listened and wrote down everything everyone said. One person stood up, put on his Halo VR headset, and began looking at a 3D representation of a building. He then piped a remote user in so that the user could also see and comment on the virtual image.

Mixed reality, Microsoft 365 and Cortana will combine to make meetings more productive, efficient and accessible. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/JELOd0J6Nl — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 7, 2018

Not all of this magic is ready for prime time yet. But Microsoft wanted to show the developers in attendance here at Build what’s coming.