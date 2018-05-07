This interactive map shows which states are best for working mothers

Working women balancing children and careers face a mountain of challenges: the wage gap , the astronomical cost of childcare , shouldering the lion’s share of unpaid work (even when they earn more money than their partners).

But there are some places in the U.S. that make it easier for women stay on their career track while raising a family. WalletHub analyzed each state across three key dimensions: 1) childcare cost and quality, 2) the number of professional opportunities and size of the gender wage gap and 3) work-life balance, to identify the best and worst places in the country to be a working mother. Topping the list overall were:

Vermont Minnesota Massachusetts District of Columbia Connecticut

Individually, Vermont got high marks for career opportunities, but Minnesota scored higher for quality and cost of childcare and states like Rhode Island snagged the top spot for work-life balance.