“Arrested Development” Is Returning In May, With A Trumpian Twist

Who: The original cast, including Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, Tony Hale, Jessica Walter, and the currently embattled Jeffrey Tambor.

Why we care: Although Arrested Development started out with some uncanny resemblances to the Bush family–that Mission Accomplished banner, for one thing, or the fact that the guy cutting it has the Jeb-like name, Gob–but now the show is going full Trump. Well, not in the way that Kanye West has gone full Trump. Rather, the show will be playing up the Bluth’s resemblance to the pathologically inept Trump family in its forthcoming fifth season, with a storyline that revolves around Lindsey Bluth (Portia de Rossi) running for office. Watch the first trailer below, and look for the entire season to drop on Netflix May 29.