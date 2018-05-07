Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: The world is a computer, privacy a human right

Here at the Build developer conference, Nadella will be talking a lot about a world where billions of small devices are connected to the cloud at the network edge. All of those internet-of-things devices will be empowered by artificial intelligence, and they’ll play an increasingly important role in human life, Nadella says.

That’s why Nadella proclaimed “the world is a computer” in his opening remarks at Microsoft’s developer conference in Seattle. He says Microsoft is doing a lot to build that world, and with that power comes with a lot of responsibility. Privacy is first on that list, he says. “Privacy is a human right,” Nadella said, repeating a mantra often spoken by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Ubiquitous computing means that, through the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge, every device, every sensor, every piece of equipment will be available as a compute resource. #MSBuild — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 7, 2018

Nadella said Microsoft embraces the privacy guarantees contained in GDPR, which will go into effect later this month. “We will be working to make sure we are in compliance with it by the end of this month,” he said. “Hundreds of compliance engineers are working on it across the company.”