Beloved Tate’s cookies has been scooped up by Oreo’s parent company

It’s time to pour one out–and by “one,” I mean “a cup of milk.” Tate’s, a nationally available cookie that’s both good and unique, has been acquired by Mondelez International. Mondelez owns slews of other cookie and snack-adjacent brands, including Chips Ahoy, Oreo, Nutter Butter, and Ritz. Tate’s is now joining the ranks of these other ubiquitous biscuits, which is sad because its products offered a rare crunchy mirage in a sea of stale grocery store snacks.

Tate’s cookies, for the uninitiated, are thin and crispy–perfect for dunking into a beverage, and even better for making an amazing ice box cake. My sincere hope is that it stays that way.

The company sold for about $500 million, according to Mondelez’s press release. It goes on to say that the snack giant plans to “expand distribution,” and will keep Tate’s as a standalone business.

Just so long as it doesn’t change the recipe.