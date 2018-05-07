Fitbit finally realizes women exist

Remember how it took Apple two years to add period tracking to its Health app? Well, it’s May 2018, and Fitbit just added “female health tracking” to its iOS and Windows apps. (Female Android users will just have to wait a bit longer.)

The feature, first announced in March, lets users log data about menstrual cycles and record details about symptoms such as cramps, bloating, pimples, and murderous fits of rage. Fitbit will then take the information and start making predictions about future cycles. The more information you add and the longer you use it, the more accurate the predictions.

The period-tracking data will sit in the Fitbit app alongside all your other data—like activity, sleep, and weight—so you can figure out the likely cause for your burning desire to punch loud eaters and/or eat an entire bag of potato chips. The app also includes “judgment-free” information on ovulation and fertility, and a community tab to connect to other women so you can all sync up or something.

Starting this month, Fitbit users who have identified themselves as female in their Fitbit profile will be able to opt in (or not). The choice is yours now that the feature finally exists.