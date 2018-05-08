Google I/O live stream: How to watch Sundar Pichai’s keynote and other 2018 events

Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O , kicks off on Tuesday at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View. California. CEO Sundar Pichai will get the party started at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with a keynote address. Over the course of the conference, Google is expected to share the latest news about the next generation of Android, as well as new developments in Chrome, Android Wear, and Google Home. You can check out the full schedule of events for the week here .

If you can’t make it to California to attend the event live, or simply didn’t want to throw down $1,150 for a ticket, the search giant has made it easy to watch the keynote addresses, as well as the individual sessions online. To spare you from having to Google it, here’s a direct link to live-stream the conference.

If your boss won’t let you watch the event live, Google will post the sessions on coding, app building, cloud messaging, e-commerce, AR and VR, and more on the Google Developers YouTube channel.