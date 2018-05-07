Microsoft Build 2018 live-stream: How to watch the developer conference online

Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference starts today (Monday, May 7) at 8:30 a.m. local Seattle time. (Per a Bing search, that’s 11:30 a.m. in New York, 4:30 p.m. in London, 12:30 a.m. Tokyo, and 1:30 a.m. tomorrow in Sydney.)

The event is easy to watch online thanks to Microsoft’s live-stream. Tune in here.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will deliver a keynote address, as will executive VP Scott Guthrie, and CTO Azure Mark Russinovich, among others. Grab some snacks and settle in, because Microsoft Build is spread out over the course of two days, with keynote speeches on both days and plenty of other hot PC programming and software updates in between.

Today’s lineup is expected to focus on the company’s cloud and AI offerings, while tomorrow will be all about Windows. Along the way, Microsoft is expected to discuss its Windows 10 updates, cloud AI Azure, and some Xbox news, too.