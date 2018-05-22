This is what millennials and boomers can learn from gen-X managers

A few years ago, Pew Research Center called generation X “America’s forgotten middle child.” Sandwiched between the enormous post-war baby boomers and the younger millennials, this smaller generational cohort, born roughly between 1965 and 1981, often doesn’t get as much attention.

But gen-Xers are coming into their own. They’re increasingly powerful, incredibly driven, and assuming leadership roles that boomers are vacating. According to a recent study by Development Directions International’s (DDI’s) Center for Analytics and Behavioral Research (CABER), which was previously covered in Fast Company, they have an average of 20 years’ experience and hold 51% of leadership roles worldwide. Here are some lessons other generations can learn from the one that’s mostly ignored.

Efficiency is everything

“Gen-Xers–I have one word that I think about when I define them and that word is ‘efficiency,’ ” says Tammy Hughes, CEO of Claire Raines Associates, LLC, a Wichita Falls, Texas, consultancy that works with companies on generational issues. “They’re looking for ways to get their work done, get out, go home, and spend time doing the things they love to do.”

That means they may be spare with feedback or appear brusque–a trait that can be a turnoff for co-workers and those they supervise, Hughes adds. But, gen-X leaders are about getting results–not hand-holding. Gen-Xers tend to focus more on results than process and are looking for the metrics that show who’s performing well so they can help others improve, too. Adopting this approach can help others lead more balanced or blended lives, where they’re not tied to a desk for eight hours a day, Hughes says.

Your career must be portable

Gen-Xers came of age “waiting for the next bubble to burst,” says generation expert Amy Lynch, founder of Nashville, Tennessee-based business consultancy Generational Edge. They typically came of age during a recession, entered the workplace around the time of the dotcom bust, and were hit particularly hard by the Great Recession.

“Gen-Xers are the first generation who grew up during a time when they realized, ‘Hey, I’m gonna have to keep running all my life in order to work and so is everybody else,’ ” Lynch says. In fact, a recent Met Life study of gen-Xers found that only about 2 in 5 are working in the same career they intended when they entered the workforce. They built “portable careers,” Lynch says, where they focus on keeping their skills sharp and transferable so they can pivot into new opportunities if they need to do so.

Outside views provide new perspectives

The DDI gen-X study found they are much more likely than other generations to seek mentoring outside their organization. The report found that gen-Xers want more external coaching than more coaching from their managers.