Donald Glover Owned The Weekend On A Beyoncé Level

What does it mean to Beyoncé ? It’s not just to dance exceptionally well or put out a song that instantly becomes etched into the fabric of culture for all eternity–although those things help. To Beyoncé is to so overwhelmingly dominate a moment with one’s talent, showmanship, and marketing savvy that people speak of little else for an entire weekend. (Doing the same thing by saying a bunch of dumb garbage means you’ve Donald’d or, increasingly, Kanye’d.) Think of the legendary surprise album drop . Or that other one . Think of #Beychella . Think of the time she dropped “Formation” and rocked the Super Bowl halftime show the very next day.

Well, reader, this weekend, Donald Glover clearly Beyoncé’d, hitting a high note in an ever-ascending career.

Smack dab in the middle of a triumphant season two of his hit show, Atlanta, fresh off a Grammy win, and just before he stars in the new Star Wars, Glover was already having a moment. However, this weekend he demonstrated such range and ability, it was as if he concentrated two months’ worth of cool projects into two days. First came his Saturday Night Live appearance, during which he served as both host and musical guest–and premiered a new song–and then he released the video for a second new song, one that so brilliantly summed up these very weird times that you just had to stop dead in your tracks and watch it, probably more than once. When we trace the arc of Glover’s career years from now, it is likely that this weekend will be remembered as the moment he hit a new level.

Glover’s appearance on Saturday Night Live was remarkable for a number of reasons. For one thing, his career has taken so many varied routes over the years–between his role on Community, his albums, and creating Atlanta–that it’s easy to forget he got his start with the sketch group Derrick. As Glover’s Day One fans knew, hosting SNL would be more of a return to this style of comedy than a debut or litmus test. Also, Glover famously auditioned to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live in 2008 but didn’t make the cut. Killing it on this long-awaited first shot at hosting would send a strong message to Lorne Michaels: “Look at what you could have had. You done fucked up.”

At first, the sketch that generated the most conversation was one that Glover did not appear in. This week’s cold open featured such a dizzying array of guests, including Scarlet Johansson, Jimmy Fallon, Ben Stiller, and even Stormy Daniels herself, that it became an instant Twitter lightning rod. Soon enough, though, as it became clear that Glover was the linchpin in a terrific episode, the conversation drifted back his way.

Glover shined as Lando Calrissian, his character from the forthcoming Solo: a Star Wars Story.

He freaked it in “Friendos,” a parody of the rap group Migos, which Glover has collaborated with on Atlanta, and whose music he’s professed much love for.