YouTube and Vevo have struck a new ad deal

The deal, which was actually agreed upon last year but not reported on until today, allows YouTube’s parent Google to sell music video clips from Vevo’s library directly to advertisers, reports Recode. Vevo is the world’s biggest music video website and is owned by two of the world’s biggest music labels. Before the deal, Vevo had first dibs on selling clips from music videos to advertisers. But that’s all changed now as both Google and Vevo will be allowed to sell the clips. As Recode notes: